Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Nirmala Sitharaman to launch e-learning platform Bharat Vidya tomorrow

Bharat Vidya is a first-of-its-kind online platform, which will offer both free and paid courses covering various aspects of Indology.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch Bharat Vidya, an online learning platform for Oriental and South Asian studies, in Pune Wednesday.

Designed and developed by the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), Bharat Vidya is a first-of-its-kind online platform, which will offer both free and paid courses covering various aspects of Indology pertaining to art, architecture, philosophy, language and science.

To begin with, six courses – Veda Vidya, Bharatiya Darshanshashtra, Sanskrit learning, 18 Parvas of Mahabharata, Fundamentals of Archaeology and Kalidasa and Bhasha – have been announced.

Many courses have been designed on the lines of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. BORI has collaborated with a few Indian and foreign universities for awarding credits for some of its courses.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 02:45:27 pm
