Top Pune private hospital faces closure over Rs 71-crore LIC loan default

Niramaya Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad is facing possible closure after LIC Housing Finance sought possession of its mortgaged property over a disputed loan repayment (File photo for representative use).

Niramaya Hospital, one of the most sought-after private healthcare facilities in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, is facing closure after allegedly defaulting on a mortgage loan repayment. LIC Housing Finance Ltd, which extended a Rs 71-crore loan to the hospital, has published public notices calling on the management to stop admitting new patients immediately.

In newspaper notices published last week, LIC HFL appealed to the management of Niramaya Hospital to comply with court directions, transfer existing patients elsewhere, and hand over vacant possession of the mortgaged property.

The lender clarified that it does not operate the facility and disclaimed all liability for any consequences or losses arising from patient treatment, transfers, or non-compliance with court orders, stating that full responsibility rests solely with the hospital’s management.