NIO Pune introduces tools for diagnosis, treatment of dry eye

The National Institute of Ophthalmology, a super speciality eye care hospital in Pune on Wednesday announced that it has introduced two products to aid the diagnosis and treatment of ‘dry eye’ condition.

The LipiView advanced imaging diagnostic tool and the LipiFlow Thermal Pulsation System have been developed to manage the dysfunction of the meibomian glands, located under the upper and lower eyelids, which is the leading cause of dry eye. In over 60 per cent of cases, the dysfunction of the meibomian glands is found to be the underlying cause of dry eye, which is an underdiagnosed condition in India, Dr Jai Kelkar, Medical Director, and Dr Yogesh Chougule Cornea Consultant of National Institute of Ophthalmology said in a statement.

“Women and professionals who work long hours in offices are more susceptible to dry eye. With these new technologies, we can help improve both the diagnosis and treatment of this condition,” they said.

For healthy people, the meibomian glands help lubricate the eye as a person blinks and thus helps to protect against tear evaporation, by keeping the surface of the eye moist. In people with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), these glands get blocked, preventing the eyes from secreting adequate fluid to keep the eye well lubricated. This leads to dry eye, which causes eye discomfort, irritation and often inflammation. Research shows that the risk of MGD (and dry eye) increases with age.