Nine youths killed in road mishap at Loni Kalbhor on Pune-Solapur highway

As many as nine college students were killed in a road mishap at Loni Kalbhor on the Pune-Solapur highway, in the early hours on Saturday.

Police said that a speeding truck and a four-wheeler collided head-on near the Gram Panchayat office at Kadam Vak Vasti in Loni Kalbhor area on the highway around 2.30 am, adding, the impact was so severe that nine youths in the car died in the incident.

Police identified the deceased as Akshay Bharat Vaikar, Vishal Subhash Yadav, Nikhil Chandrakant Vabale, Solu alias Noor Mohammed Ashpak Attar, Parvez Ashpak Attar, Shubham Ramdas Bhise, Akshay Chandrakant Gighe, Datta Ganesh Yadav, Zuber Mulani. They were all residents of Yavat in Daund taluka of Pune district.

Primary investigation by the Pune rural police revealed that the group had gone for a trip to Raigad Fort and the mishap took place while they were returning home the four-wheeler.