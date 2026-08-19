Nine-year-old girl raped and strangled to death in Pune village, neighbour arrested

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A nine-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in a village in Pune district on Tuesday afternoon. Police have arrested her 25-year-old neighbour, who allegedly lured her by offering to give her guavas. A chargesheet will be filed in the case within 15 days, the Pune Rural police said.
The accused has been remanded to Pune Rural police custody for 13 days by a court on Wednesday.
Police said the accused lured the girl away from her home, took her to a location outside the village, raped her and strangled her to death. The incident took place around 2 pm on Tuesday.
Police said the girl’s family was not at home when the incident occurred and she was watching TV with some other children from the locality. The accused allegedly entered the house and lured her by offering her guavas. The victim was nine and a half years old and a student.
Police said the girl had not gone to school for the last few days as she was unwell. Around 4 pm, when her family members returned home, they realised she was missing and began searching for her. They informed the police around 6 pm.
A kidnapping case was registered and a police team joined the search. During the search, police received information that the girl had been seen with the suspect. He was questioned and police said their preliminary investigation revealed that he had kidnapped, raped and murdered the girl.
Police said the accused led them to the location where the girl’s body was recovered. Additional sections were invoked and he was arrested. An inquest and post-mortem examination were conducted.
Police said they had met the victim’s family and villagers and assured them that a chargesheet would be filed within 15 days. The accused was known to the victim’s family and lived near her home. Police said he returned home after the incident and was subsequently apprehended.
Police have invoked Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 103 (murder), 64 (rape), 65(2) (rape of a victim under 12 years), 137(2) (kidnapping from lawful guardianship) and 140 (kidnapping for murder), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.