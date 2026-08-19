Nine-year-old girl raped and strangled to death in Pune village, neighbour arrested

The accused has been remanded to Pune Rural police custody for 13 days by a court on Wednesday. (File Photo)

A nine-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in a village in Pune district on Tuesday afternoon. Police have arrested her 25-year-old neighbour, who allegedly lured her by offering to give her guavas. A chargesheet will be filed in the case within 15 days, the Pune Rural police said.

The accused has been remanded to Pune Rural police custody for 13 days by a court on Wednesday.

Police said the accused lured the girl away from her home, took her to a location outside the village, raped her and strangled her to death. The incident took place around 2 pm on Tuesday.