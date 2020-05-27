Nine deaths in Pune district, 327 new positive cases

A 67-year-old woman from Hadapsar, admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 21, died. She had diabetes and hypothyroidism. (Representational) A 67-year-old woman from Hadapsar, admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 21, died. She had diabetes and hypothyroidism. (Representational)

Pune district recorded nine deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the toll to 289. As many as 327 new positive cases were also recorded, with the total number of cases at 6,480.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said an analysis of deaths shows that almost 89 per cent patients had co-morbidities, and there was an urgent need to bring down the mortality rate.

Of the deaths reported, four took place on Tuesday. A 67-year-old woman from Hadapsar, admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 21, died. She had diabetes and hypothyroidism. In another case, a 52-year-old woman from Hadapsar, admitted to Sahyadri hospital on May 7, succumbed to the infection.

A 48-year-old woman from Camp was admitted to Sassoon on May 24 and also died. She had chronic renal failure with ischemic heart disease. An 82-year-old man from Parvati was admitted on May 20 at Poona hospital and had chronic pulmonary obstructive disorder.

In another case, a 76-year-old man from Nana Peth was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 16. He had acute kidney injury and myocarditis. He died late on May 25. A 41-year-old man from Yerawada was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on May 13. He died on May 25 due to septic shock. Both these deaths were reported on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old woman from Yerawada was admitted to Sassoon on May 25 and died the same day. She had hypertension and hypothyroidism and her swab report tested positive on Tuesday. In another case, a 52-year-old man from Hadapsar was admitted to Yash hospital on May 25 and died the same day of septic shock. His death too was reported on Tuesday.

