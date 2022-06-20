Nine bodies found in house in Maharashtra’s Sangli, police suspect poisoning

The police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district have launched a probe after nine dead bodies, allegedly of those belonging to a family, were found in a house in Mhaisal town Monday. Officers said that there were no external injuries on any of the deceased individuals and they suspected that the deaths were caused due to poisoning.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered around Monday noon at the residence of Manik Vhanmore in Miraj taluk’s Mhaisal town. Primary information obtained by the officers suggests that Vhanmore is a medical practitioner in the area. It was not immediately clear if he was among the deceased. Senior police officials in Sangli district have rushed to the spot and a preliminary probe has been launched.

Special inspector general of police (Kolhapur range) Manojkumar Lohiya said, “Primary probe suggests that there are no external injuries on any of the bodies. Some kind of poisoning seems to be the reason behind all of their deaths. We are now probing whether this poisoning was accidental, like food poisoning, or whether it was a suicide pact.”

Teams conducting forensic analysis and those from the local police station have reached the spot, besides officers from the crime branch of Sangli police, to carry out the investigation.