NIN to hold webinar on Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts on health and nutrition

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, in association with the Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is organising a 48-day-long series of webinars, starting on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and ending on Naturopathy Day (November 18).

The webinar will be held from 11 am to 12 noon every day, and can be viewed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/punenin. No prior registration is required to join it.

Some of the events will also be hosted on the Ayush Virtual Convention Centre (AVCC), links to which will be announced by the Ministry of AYUSH separately, stated a release.

The webinars will be on the theme ‘Mahatma Gandhi- The Healer’, and are intended to propagate the relevance of Gandhi’s thoughts on health and nutrition in the 21st century among people of all walks of life. In particular, they aim to promote the benefits of naturopathy. The seminars shall culminate with a finale – which will also be a virtual event – on November 18.

A host of reputed academicians, clinicians, experts on Gandhian thought and naturopaths will handle these sessions. This webinar is expected to take the message of Mahatma Gandhi, on the need to master one’s own health, to the 21st-century audience.

