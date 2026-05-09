Nilesh Lanke hospitalised in Pune; Ahilyanagar MP stable after fever

Ahilyanagar MP Nilesh Lanke was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune with viral fever and dehydration.

The condition of Ahilyanagar MP Nilesh Lanke, who was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Friday with viral fever and dehydration, is in stable condition, said hospital authorities.

Dr Prachee Sathe, director, ICU, Ruby Hall Clinic, said the 46-year-old MP has been admitted for observation and is currently stable. “The medical team is carrying out the necessary procedures and further evaluation,” he said in a statement.

Lanke, who belongs to NCP(SP), initially underwent treatment in Ahilyanagar after he complained of uneasiness. But later, he was shifted to Pune after his condition deteriorated.

On Wednesday, he posted on X that he had become slightly unwell two days ago. “After receiving treatment, my condition is now stable, and there is no reason for concern. With your good wishes, love, and blessings, I will soon rejoin your service.”