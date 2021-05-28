Nights to remain warmer over Pune

May 28, 2021 11:28:39 pm
Cloudy skies would dominate Pune weather with the India Meteorological Department predicting very light rain towards evening hours on Saturday.
The night temperatures will continue to remain above normal and on Saturday, it is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature, however, will remain slightly below normal and settle at 34 degrees on Saturday.
Since there is presently no active weather system influencing Pune, Friday remained a partly sunny – cloudy day over the city. Shivajinagar recorded 34.2 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 35.5 degrees on Thursday.
