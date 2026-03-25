Night flights to Patna and new Navi Mumbai route: IndiGo’s summer schedule brings changes for Pune flyers

No daytime direct flight between Pune and Patna appears in IndiGo’s schedule from March 29 onwards, meaning passengers who prefer afternoon travel may need to consider a connecting route or other carriers. (File photo)

Travellers flying between Pune and Patna are in for a change. From March 29, when IndiGo’s summer 2026 schedule kicks in, the afternoon flights connecting the two cities will make way for overnight services, a shift tied to Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan International Airport beginning round-the-clock operations.

The transition is part of an upgrade at Patna airport, which will inaugurate its new integrated terminal building alongside the launch of the summer schedule, effective March 29 to October 24.

Pune-Patna: from afternoon to overnight

At present, IndiGo operates the Pune-Patna route during the day. Flight 6E-653 departs Pune at 4.40 pm and arrives in Patna at 7 pm, while the return flight 6E-126 leaves Patna at 1.25 pm and lands in Pune at 4 pm.