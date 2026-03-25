Night flights to Patna and new Navi Mumbai route: IndiGo’s summer schedule brings changes for Pune flyers

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Travellers flying between Pune and Patna are in for a change. From March 29, when IndiGo’s summer 2026 schedule kicks in, the afternoon flights connecting the two cities will make way for overnight services, a shift tied to Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan International Airport beginning round-the-clock operations.
The transition is part of an upgrade at Patna airport, which will inaugurate its new integrated terminal building alongside the launch of the summer schedule, effective March 29 to October 24.
Pune-Patna: from afternoon to overnight
At present, IndiGo operates the Pune-Patna route during the day. Flight 6E-653 departs Pune at 4.40 pm and arrives in Patna at 7 pm, while the return flight 6E-126 leaves Patna at 1.25 pm and lands in Pune at 4 pm.
From March 29, both flights shift to the overnight window. The Pune-to-Patna service (6E-653) will now depart Pune at 11.40 pm, arriving in Patna at 2 am. The return flight (6E-126) will leave Patna at 2.55 am, touching down in Pune at 5.10 am.
No daytime direct flight between Pune and Patna appears in IndiGo’s schedule from March 29 onwards, meaning passengers who prefer afternoon travel may need to consider a connecting route or other carriers.
Aviation analyst Dhairyashil Vandekar told The Indian Express, “The Patna-Pune corridor has growing demand, and a daytime flight would be more convenient for passengers, in addition to the newly scheduled overnight service.”
Navi Mumbai: a new route opens
The summer schedule also brings the first-ever direct air link between Patna and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the recently opened airport serving the fast-expanding Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
IndiGo flight 6E-2043 will depart Navi Mumbai at 12 pm, arriving in Patna at 2.15 pm. The return flight, 6E-2167, will leave Patna at 2.50 pm and reach Navi Mumbai at 5.25 pm. There are currently no direct flights between Patna and Navi Mumbai.
A note on fares
Passengers planning to book on these routes should be aware that airfares could climb in the coming weeks. The Ministry of Civil Aviation withdrew its temporary cap on domestic airfares from Monday, removing a ceiling it had set to contain the surge in ticket prices triggered by the IndiGo crisis last year.