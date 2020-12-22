Night curfew orders issued for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

The executive order for Pune City Police jurisdiction was issued by Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve and will be applicable to the entire area under Pune City police. (Representational)

Following the Maharashtra government’s directives on night curfew across the state, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Tuesday evening issued orders to impose night curfew in the respective city jurisdictions from 11 pm to 6 am from Tuesday night till January 5.

The executive order for Pune City Police jurisdiction was issued by Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve and will be applicable to the entire area under Pune City police. The order for Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction was issued by Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash and will be applicable to the common areas between the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Police. Any type of movements on roads and functioning of establishments, except essential and emergency services, will not be allowed between 11 pm and 6 am during this period.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shisve said, “We will be making sure no non-essential establishments remain open during the curfew period. We urge people to plan their commutes and make sure that they are home by 11 pm.”

