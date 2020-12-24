Night curfew, online Masses: Pune civic body issues guidelines for Christmas celebration

A Pune mall is decked up for Christmas. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

To check the spread of Covid-19 in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday issued guidelines for Christmas celebration, asking citizens to ring in the festival in a subdued manner.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued specific directives for celebration of Christmas in the city. “Maximum of 50 citizens are allowed to attend the prayers in church during Christmas. It should be ensured that there is no crowding in the church and social distancing norm is followed properly,” the list of guidelines said.

The advisory added that churches should be disinfected frequently and attention to be given to the use of face masks and hand sanitizers by citizens on the premises. “Appropriate measures should be taken while handling things on decoration depicting the life of Jesus Christ and the Christmas Tree. There should be social distancing and cleanliness at the location,” it said.

It added that the Choir should have a maximum of 10 singers at a time, with separate microphones for each of them. They also have to maintain social distancing, it said, adding that no shop or stall would be allowed outside the church.

Those above 60 years age and below 10 years age should not step out as a precautionary measure and the organisers should arrange online Masses for them, it said. The advisory also asked citizens to avoid gathering in public places for celebration.

It has also barred processions, religious or cultural functions to ensure no crowding takes place in the city. There should not be bursting of crackers and rules to check sound pollution should be followed, it said.

The Thanksgiving Mass should not be arranged at midnight on December 31 and should be held at 7 in the evening, instead, the order said.

The civic administration has also imposed night curfew in the city from 11 pm to 6 am till January 5. Movement of the public is totally banned during the curfew hours, with the exception of those in emergency services. Vehicles providing essential services would continue to ply as usual during night curfew.

