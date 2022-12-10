Nigerian held for ‘carrying cocaine worth Rs 2.16 crore’

THE CITY police have arrested a Nigerian national and seized cocaine worth Rs 2.16 crore from him. The accused has been identified as Folarin Abdulazees Andoyi (50), currently staying at Undri.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of anti-narcotics cell of the city police Crime Branch laid a trap and nabbed Andoyi while he was moving suspiciously in a car on Mantarwadi Road on Thursday.

During searches, the police seized 1.81 kg of cocaine, estimated to cost Rs 2.16 crore, from him. They also seized his car, mobile phone and electronic weighing machines.

Havaldar Pravin Uttekar lodged an FIR at Kondhwa police station. Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “The accused Andoyi is a history sheeter. He was arrested in 2014 and 2019 in drug-peddling cases registered at Chaturshringi police station. The Customs had also taken action against him in the past. He was released from Yerwada jail on bail in January this year.”