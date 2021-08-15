Nigdi girl emerges runner up in Miss Teen India contest

Sudiksha Ananthraman, a resident of Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, finished as the runner up in the recently held Starlife Miss Teen India 2021 in Agra. The 17-year-old will be representing Maharashtra in Miss SuperModel India.

“What I really strive for is to immortalize myself through art and bring about a wave of change through it, and I would give my all to manifest the same, just like I would for the crown,” said Sudiksha.

Talking about her “memorable” experience in Agra, she said that beauty alone does not guarantee winning the pageant crown, and that hard work, endurance and consistency play a crucial role.

“The beauty and pageantry industry is inclusive now more than ever and the barriers are gradually thinning. In fact, I was one of the shortest participants in the entire pageant, but that did not set me back in any way. I believe carrying the right attitude and confidence is the key to winning. In order to stand out from your competitors, one must carry unwavering confidence but also be humble and helpful. Like any other feat, this requires strong determination and consistency. By fostering these qualities in oneself, success is assured,” she said.

Sudiksha said she wishes to use the platform to inspire people.

“Through my achievements and even my failures, I have realised that I wish to create, express and inspire others through my work and that’s exactly what I look up to in a model; a model is someone who inspires others by setting an ideal, not just superficially,” she adds.

The class 12 pass out from City Pride Junior College aspires to become an architect.

Sudiksha is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and an instrumentalist. She also won the International Design Olympiad 2020, according to her mother Varsha.