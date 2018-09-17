Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS Lane: PMPML takes action against bus drivers flouting traffic rules

The Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS stretch opened for public transport last month. (File) The Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS stretch opened for public transport last month. (File)

THE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has cracked the whip on drivers for not following traffic rules and skipping lanes while taking the newly opened Nigdi-Dapodi Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stretch.

Last week, Nayana Gunde, the chairperson and managing director (CMD), PMPML, fined at least 26 drivers on the BRTS corridor.

The Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS stretch has been in the news since it opened for public transport last month. The PMPML has received several complaints stating that drivers do not stop buses at the designated spots, do not follow the speed norms and private vehicles enter the BRTS corridor.

On September 13, Gunde inspected the corridor with a team of officers.

“Privately contracted drivers as well as the PMPML’s own employees fail to follow traffic signals. The PMPML’s CMD ordered punitive action to be taken against 26 PMPML drivers. This will continue, as the transport body aims to make travel more secure and safe for passengers,” said a senior officer of the PMPML.

Subhash Gaikwad, the spokesperson, PMPML, said: “As the PMPML is committed to provide save, convenient and timely services, those dilly-dallying and violating rules will continue to face the music.”

Meanwhile, the PMPML has decided to run as many as 819 additional buses during the Ganesh festival. The additional buses will operate from 10 pm to 1 am under the “Festival Special” service. The rides would be more expensive and Rs 5 will be charged over and above the usual fare.

Also, daily, weekly and monthly passes will not be valid for travel between midnight and 1 am. The additional buses will operate in two phases. While in the first phase around 170 buses operated, 649 buses will ply everyday between September 17 to 23.

“The regular bus service will be shut at 10 pm everyday. From 10 pm to 1 am, festival special services will be provided. Services to the interiors of the old city of Pune, where roads are often closed by police during festivals, will be provided using other routes,” said an official.

