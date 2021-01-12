NIBM Annexe Road: Residents of 16 housing societies ask elected representatives to solve common issues

At the meeting, the residents demanded that approach roads be widened, footpaths be provided on both sides of the roads and street lights be put up, since the streets are deserted and poorly lit at night. (Representational)

Swimming pools with jacuzzis but no drinking water supply; sewage treatment plants but an inadequate disposal mechanism; the presence of private security services, but no streetlights on the approach roads were among a few problems that representatives of 16 upscale residential societies on NIBM Annexe road put forth before elected representatives at a joint meeting organised by members of the societies.

While there are nearly 30 residential buildings and societies on the affected stretch, residents of 16 of these came together to form the ‘Anandvan Parisar Residents Forum’, which had its first meeting on Sunday evening. Local MLA Chetan Type, corporators Nanda Lonkar and Prachi Alhat and former corporator Tanaji Lonkar were among those present at the meeting.

Nitin Bokey, resident and representative of Ganga Florentina, said, “In the past ten years, the area has developed from a desolate stretch to a residential hub with many big societies. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply is an issue and our societies depend on water tankers. We are incurring water bills in lakhs of rupees every month; it is the single biggest problem we face. Besides that, two major concerns are the need for a proper sewage line and road safety, ” he said.

At the meeting, the residents demanded that approach roads be widened, footpaths be provided on both sides of the roads and street lights be put up, since the streets are deserted and poorly lit at night. Stray dog menace was also discussed during the meeting.

MLA Chetan Tupe blamed builders of the housing societies for not providing the facilities promised to residents. He reassured the latter that he would take up the issues regarding the sewage line and the water supply with local civic officials.

Local corporator Nanda Lonkar said that these are only teething issues since the area is newly-developed. “However, the water supply is a major issue and most societies rely on tanker water supply. We will also be speaking to local police authorities for a police chowki here, which was one of the demands of the residents,” she said.