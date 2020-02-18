NIA takes steps to transfer elgaar records to Mumbai court

The NIA has taken over the Elgaar Parishad probe, which was being investigated by Pune city police. The NIA lodged a separate FIR in the case in Mumbai on January 24. (Representational Image) The NIA has taken over the Elgaar Parishad probe, which was being investigated by Pune city police. The NIA lodged a separate FIR in the case in Mumbai on January 24. (Representational Image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated steps for transferring records of the Elgaar Parishad case to the special NIA court in Mumbai following orders from a special court in Pune.

The NIA has taken over the investigation in the Elgaar Parishad case, which was being investigated by the Pune city police. The NIA lodged a separate FIR in the case in Mumbai on January 24. On February 14, a special court in Pune allowed NIA’s application seeking an order to send “all court records seized muddemal/articles” in the case to the special NIA court in Mumbai.

The court had directed the NIA to arrange for “transportation of the records and proceedings, along with muddemal (in sealed condition)” to the special NIA court, Mumbai. The court also ordered that all the arrested accused be produced before the special NIA court on or before February 28.

Accordingly, for the last three days, an NIA team, including Vikram Khalate, Superintendent of Police, NIA, Mumbai, is holding meetings with Pune city police officers in connection with the investigation; and seized documents and other material in the case.

The state government has also given its consent to transfer the case to the NIA. A letter in this regard, dated February 12, 2020, was given by the state Home department to the DGP.

Elgaar Parishad was organised at Pune’s Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, a day before the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Police allege it was organised and funded by the banned CPI-Maoist. Police also allege the probe went beyond Elgaar Parishad, revealing activities of the CPI-Maoist in different parts of the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.