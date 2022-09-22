Amid NIA and ED raids, Maharashtra ATS conducts searches at 12 places, arrests 20 related to PFI

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched nationwide anti-terror raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) too launched a crackdown and conducted searches at 12 places in the state, including Pune and Mumbai.

According to officials, the Maharashtra ATS also arrested 20 people related to the PFI.

ATS sources said, in an early morning operation, the Maharashtra ATS conducted a large number of raids in Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded Jalgaon, Jalna, Malegaon, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai.

“Four offences have been registered in Mumbai Nashik Aurangabad and Nanded in various sections of Indian Penal Code sections 153A, 121A, 109, 120B and UAPA Section 13-1B for indulging in unlawful activities promoting enmity amongst communities and for conspiring to wage war against the state. So far, 20 accused connected with PFI have been arrested. An investigation is going on,” said a senior ATS officer.

When asked whether the ATS action was in coordination with the NIA and the ED, Maharashtra ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal, “We are conducting our own investigation and the action is in that regard.”

Meanwhile, as part of the nationwide searches of the NIA and ED, investigation teams reached Pune’s Kondhwa area and conducted searches at the premises related to the PFI. Two people related to the PFI were detained as part of the action, an official said.

These raids were being conducted against people being probed for alleged involvement in organising terror camps and recruiting youth to join terror activities, according to officials. As part of the searches, as many as 100 people linked to the PFI were arrested by the national agencies, they added.