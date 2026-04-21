Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass: Second bridge on Mutha River set to open in June

The project costing Rs 52.68 crore includes two four-lane bridges on both sides of the existing bridge, apart from several culverts and other related infrastructure. (Representative/ File Photo)

After opening one of the two river bridges on Mutha River on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Bypass at Warje, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to open the second bridge in June. This will bring significant relief to commuters from traffic congestion on the bypass stretch. However, the service road connecting it directly to Sinhagad Road is likely to take some more time.

NCP (SP) executive president and local MP Supriya Sule visited the highway stretch that has been witnessing traffic congestion. She was accompanied by NCP (SP) corporators and BJP corporators of the area to hold discussion with civic and NHAI officials.