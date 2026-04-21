Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass: Second bridge on Mutha River set to open in June

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in September 2024.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 21, 2026 08:30 PM IST
Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass: Second bridge on Mutha River set to open in JuneThe project costing Rs 52.68 crore includes two four-lane bridges on both sides of the existing bridge, apart from several culverts and other related infrastructure. (Representative/ File Photo)
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After opening one of the two river bridges on Mutha River on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Bypass at Warje, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to open the second bridge in June. This will bring significant relief to commuters from traffic congestion on the bypass stretch. However, the service road connecting it directly to Sinhagad Road is likely to take some more time.

NCP (SP) executive president and local MP Supriya Sule visited the highway stretch that has been witnessing traffic congestion. She was accompanied by NCP (SP) corporators and BJP corporators of the area to hold discussion with civic and NHAI officials.

“I have been following up on the all-important Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass road. There was a bottleneck at Warje as the bridge on Mutha was narrow to carry the increased number of vehicles. Thus, the construction of new two bridges alongside the existing bridge was taken up. One bridge has been opened for public while work on the second bridge is nearing completion and it would be completed by start of June,” Sule said.

The bypass road also has an elevated stretch at Vadgaon Budhruk connecting the bridges on Mutha River. The traffic to and from Sinhagad Road would ease the traffic flow on the elevated road if the service road beneath it is developed fast and connected to Sinhagad Road.

“The bridge on Mutha River on the Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass at Warje will be opened for public on both sides in June. This will resolve the traffic congestion on the existing bridge,” said Omkar Jagdale of NHAI. Jagdale said the bridge in Mumbai to Bengaluru direction is complete, while the one from Bengaluru to Mumbai direction is under construction.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in September 2024. The project costing Rs 52.68 crore includes two four-lane bridges on both sides of the existing bridge, apart from several culverts and other related infrastructure.

Sule had raised the demand for the new bridges in 2019, citing that the construction of a multi-level flyover in Chandni Chowk would increase traffic flow in the Warje stretch of the bypass, as the river bridge is too narrow to cater to the increased traffic flow.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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