NH7 Weekender returns to Pune after two years

The author of the article is SWARALI JOSHIRAO

AS NH7 Weekender event returned to Pune after two years of the pandemic on Sunday, it featured Indian-American singer, songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari. In 2016, she had made her debut in this festival as a guest performer.

“The first time I performed in NH7 was in 2016 and, a year later, I was invited as a guest. In 2019, I performed as a headliner and, this year, I have a slot on the main stage. This journey has been really exciting for me,” she said.

Kumari, who recently shifted her base to Mumbai, wishes to create a robust music ecosystem in the next five years.

“I want to develop a songwriting forum and conduct workshops during my tours. I have grown up in an environment where I could meet and learn from great artists. Similarly, I want to create an infrastructure that can help music learners to interact and evolve with experienced musicians, songwriters and sound engineers,” she said.