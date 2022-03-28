scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
NH7 Weekender returns to Pune after two years

Kumari, who recently shifted her base to Mumbai, wishes to create a robust music ecosystem in the next five years.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 28, 2022 3:44:16 am
The author of the article is SWARALI JOSHIRAO 

AS NH7 Weekender event returned to Pune after two years of the pandemic on Sunday, it featured Indian-American singer, songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari. In 2016, she had made her debut in this festival as a guest performer.

“The first time I performed in NH7 was in 2016 and, a year later, I was invited as a guest. In 2019, I performed as a headliner and, this year, I have a slot on the main stage. This journey has been really exciting for me,” she said.

Kumari, who recently shifted her base to Mumbai, wishes to create a robust music ecosystem in the next five years.

“I want to develop a songwriting forum and conduct workshops during my tours. I have grown up in an environment where I could meet and learn from great artists. Similarly, I want to create an infrastructure that can help music learners to interact and evolve with experienced musicians, songwriters and sound engineers,” she said.

