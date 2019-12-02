NH7 Weekender ends with gigs by Chet Faker, Hariharan

At the NH7 Weekender on its final day. (Express Photo) At the NH7 Weekender on its final day. (Express Photo)

Stellar headlining gigs by Nick Murphy AKA Chet Faker and A Hariharan’s ‘Soul India’ concluded the 10th edition of the happiest musical festival on a high note. Performances by electronic act Sandunes, special piano set by BLOT! Live, Lifafa, Garden City Movement and hip hop sets by Swadesi and Brodha V also had the festival attendees grooving and enjoying the last bits of the musical weekend. Additionally, stand comedy acts by Sejal Bhat, Sonali Thakker, Varun Thakut, BhaDiPa, Neeti Patla and Kenny Sebastian enthralled the audience.

The festival had an art showcase featuring snapshots from previous editions of the festival. The images in the maze like-installation depicted that the music festival attained the objective of giving its audience a happy time and also provide the emerging local artistes from different genres a platform to showcase their talent.

