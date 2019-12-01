NH7 Weekender 2019: Metal giants Opeth dominate Day 2

The Bacardi NH7 Weekender kicks off on Friday and goes on till December 1. (File) The Bacardi NH7 Weekender kicks off on Friday and goes on till December 1. (File)

METAL DOMINATED on Day 2 of NH7 Weekender 2019 on Saturday with the headlining act by Swedish progressive metal band Opeth. The second day witnessed extremely heavy footfall. Other intermediate sets catered to genres such as hip hop, rock, electronic and soul among others, with performances by Gullygang Showcase, Kokoroko and US-based hip hop artist and rapper Raja Kumari.

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Murphy AKA Chet Faker, known for tracks such as Talk is Cheap and Gold, will be headlining the third day.

Apart from the live music whose sound filled the vast venue of Mahalaxmi Lawns, attendees were also spotted enjoying several other visual attractions.

The festival had a Ferris wheel, a ball pit and many aesthetic photo booths and spaces, along with several food trucks and stalls serving a variety of cuisine, ranging from Chinese, Mexican, Italian and finger food, as well as plenty of choices for those with a sweet tooth.

The inclusive nature of the festival encouraged many attendees to come up with banners that read ‘Free Hugs’.

Many took part, voluntarily, in the initiative started by several individuals to infuse more happiness and kindness into the festival, also known as the “happiest”. The festival also has numerous merchandise stalls.

