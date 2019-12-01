NH7 Weekender 2019: Denied entry without ribbons, attendees say ‘non-removable’ bands uncomfortable

The Bacardi NH7 Weekender kicks off on Friday and goes on till December 1. (File) The Bacardi NH7 Weekender kicks off on Friday and goes on till December 1. (File)

WHILE THOUSANDS returned to the grounds of NH7 Weekender for its second day on Saturday, several faced problems when it came to gaining entry into the venue. The festival band, a ribbon tied across the wrist, enables the festival crew members to identify the attendees. However, the non-removable festival band caused discomfort among attendees, which prompted them to cut them off on the first day itself.

Due to this, festival crew denied entry to many even though they were carrying pieces of the ribbon. Instead, the crew at the box office asked attendees to fulfil three requirements for entry — confirmation email of the festival ticket, identification card and images on mobile phones that proved their presence on Day 1.

Samhita Ayyagari, 22, an attendee from Hyderabad, said, “The band was way too tight, it hampered blood circulation. I had no choice but to cut it. If I knew that the band was to be retained for three days, I would have kept it on. But we were not informed about this, even on the confirmation email.”

“I lost my festival band inside on the first day. It must have been a defective piece and it came off. I have no choice but to stand in line to redeem a second festival band so that I can get through the security line,” said Soumyadipta Ray, 24.

Festival director Supreet Kaur said the festival has a non-removable band to make it non-transferable among people. “There have been several instances in the past where people would give their bands to others or sell them. We need to be vigilant about who enters the festival grounds,” she said.

