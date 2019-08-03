NGT imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on Pune civic body for concretisation work near river

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the Wai Municipal Council for undertaking concretisation work within the ‘blue line’ of Krishna river in Wai town of Satara district, where such work is prohibited. The tribunal has also recommended measures for mitigation of the situation on an urgent basis.

In an order on July 30, the bench of Justice S M Wangdi, Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Nagin Nanda, while hearing an application filed by Jeevitnadi, an organisation working towards conservation, directed the municipal council to deposit a sum of Rs 25 lakh towards ‘environmental compensation’ with the Central Pollution Control Board within 15 days.

The NGT had constituted a committee last year to look into the allegations made in the application and sought a fact-finding report from it, after the panel visited the site where concretisation was undertaken. The committee, which submitted its report in March this year, concluded that it was quite certain that the work of concretisation was done within the prohibited zone.

“The report clearly indicates that the work of concretisation is within the prohibited zone and blue line of Krishna river on the southern bank, which has also hampered ground seepage and biodiversity at the river bed. The southern side of the river bed is found to be filthy, where the drain water gets mixed up without any treatment, resulting in thick growth of hydrophytes in the muddy area. Apart from this, garbage was found being dumped widely at the site,” stated the bench.

The NGT directed the Wai Municipal Council to take up mitigation measures immediately, such as setting up treatment plants, to ensure that no untreated sewage is released in the river.

The tribunal noted that the municipal council had taken up the concretisation work to get rid of the water hyacinth and muddy area poundings, and to keep the river bed clean, as the levelled bed would help in free flow of water.

“The committee was of the opinion that river bed concretisation is not the permanent and right solution, but the Wai Municipal Council should take up work of sewage treatment plant on priority,” it said.

The petitioner had raised concerns about the impact on environment and biodiversity due to the concretisation work undertaken by the municipal council.