NGO sets up oxygen generation facility in PMC hospital with Rs 1.3 crore investment

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “we are grateful to Embassy REIT and Blackstone for their support during these challenging months. The current situation has put an immense strain on our resources.”

Embassy Office Parks REIT (‘Embassy REIT’), a leading investment firm, has pledged its support to Roundtable India, an NGO, in its effort to set up an oxygen generation facility at the dedicated civic hospital in Baner.

As part of this initiative by the Pune Municipal Corporation, an oxygen generation facility with a capacity of 1,000 LPH and 209 hospital beds and a total investment of Rs 1.3 crore, will be set up at a Covid-19 dedicated hospital. The project is expected to be completed by mid-July 2021, according to a press release.

Mike Holland, CEO of Embassy REIT, said, “We are pleased to join forces and mobilise our resources towards helping hospitals and healthcare workers in need. This challenging period has reaffirmed the importance of collaborative partnerships to create significant positive impact across communities.”

He added that large-scale vaccination centres have been set up across Embassy REIT’s office assets in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and Pune. Till date, more than 6,500 people, including frontline and construction workers, have been vaccinated with plans to complete the target of inoculating approximately 7,000 people in the coming weeks.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “On behalf of the Pune Municipal Corporation, we are grateful to Embassy REIT and Blackstone for their support during these challenging months. The current situation has put an immense strain on our resources. This oxygen generation facility is a critical step towards strengthening our healthcare infrastructure.”