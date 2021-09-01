NGO sets up centre to support rape survivors in Maharashtra

Rape Crisis Centre, an initiative to support rape survivors and offer them legal aid, has been set up by the NGO Sahyog Trust, advocate Rama Sarode announced at a press conference in Pune on Wednesday.

Sarode said that providing legal aid to women recovering from the physical and mental trauma due to rape would not only prevent such crimes but also help the oppressed women to live with strength, dignity and confidence.

She said that Sahyog Trust, in partnership with MGZ Edutech Pvt Ltd (MyGrowthZone), would provide coaching and counselling to the victims. “We are collaborating to provide support to the victims to overcome their trauma and other negative emotions like anger, guilt, shame or fear. Trauma, if not addressed, can lead to long term behavioural and physiological implications. Our coaching team is qualified and experienced to help victims to rebuild their emotional strength, set positive goals and empower themselves to move on.”

The rape survivors in Maharashtra will be provided with help, counselling and guidance over phone at 020-25459777.

Sarode was accompanied by advocate Surekha Das, Reshma Gokhale, Gaurangi Tajne, Adv Ajit Deshpande, Advocate Akshay Desai, Shardul Sahare, and Trunal Tonpe.

Gaurangi Tajne, a law student, while giving information about rape statistics in India and Maharashtra, stated that according to the 2019 NCRB report, 32,559 rape cases were reported all over India, out of which 2,299 were in Maharashtra.

Advocate Surekha Das said that while the rate of rape cases is not coming down, the rate of conviction is low. “Women also find it difficult to talk about rape when it comes to it because in the Indian society, sexual crimes are directly linked to disgrace. Therefore, through the Rape Crisis Center, we will interact with such women and provide them with mental support, counselling for them and their families,” said Reshma Gokhale.

Advocate Ajit Deshpande and advocate Akshay Desai said that they would also explain the court process to the women whose rape cases are pending in the court, alleviate the fear of answering the questions and play the role of assisting the public prosecutors in their cases as and when required.

Trunal Tonpe would provide information on various schemes for rape victims, their children and families. Shardul Sahare will be in charge of the research department to help find various judgments, case laws and notifications that will help bring justice to rape victims.

“We will provide a safe space to the survivors through support groups. Most women who are sexually assaulted carry the burden of being at fault or feel guilty. Such support groups will create a safe space to discuss and help each other by sharing their experiences. This will help in creating an ecosystem that will encourage fighting their case fearlessly and coping better to get back to normalcy,” Sarode said. Abhijit Patil and Sushma Sawsakade will be in the team to do research and documentation.