Pune: NGO sets up centre to provide legal aid, counselling to rape survivors

A Rape Crisis Centre has been set up by the Sahyog Trust to provide legal aid and assistance to rape survivors and those who have witnessed rape cases, advocate Rama Sarode said at a press conference on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by advocate Surekha Das, Reshma Gokhale, Gaurangi Tajne, advocate Ajit Deshpande, advocate Akshay Desai, Shardul Sahare, and Trunal Tonpe.

Sarode said providing legal aid to women recovering from the mental and physical impact of rape would also be an effort to help the women live with strength, dignity and confidence.

She said the Sahyog Trust, in social partnership with MGZ Edutech Pvt Ltd (MyGrowthZone), will provide counselling to survivors. “We are collaborating to provide support to the survivors to overcome their trauma and other negative emotions like anger, guilt, shame or fear. Trauma, if not addressed, can lead to long-term behavioral and physiological implications. Our coaching team is qualified and experienced to help victims rebuild their emotional strength, set positive goals and empower themselves to move on.”

Gaurangi Tajne, a law student, cited rape statistics in India and Maharashtra. According to the 2019 NCRB report, 32,559 rape cases were reported all over India, out of which 2,299 were reported in Maharashtra.

Advocate Surekha Das said that on the one hand, the rate of rape cases was not decreasing and on the other hand, the rate of conviction was negligible. “Women also find it difficult to talk about rape… because in Indian society, sexual crimes are directly linked to disgrace. Therefore, through the Rape Crisis Center, we will interact with such women and provide them with mental support, counseling for them and their families,” said Reshma Gokhale.

Advocates Ajit Deshpande and Akshay Desai said they will also explain the court process to the women, whose rape cases are pending in court, and alleviate their fear of answering questions.

The rape survivors will be provided with help, counselling and guidance over telephonic communication via this number: 020-25459777.

