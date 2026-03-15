NGO submits report to PMPML on making buses inclusive for women

More than 44% of women reported waiting over 10 minutes for a bus, while 22% reported waiting more than 30 minutes. (Representational image/File)

Parisar, an NGO based in Pune, submitted a report with recommendations to make city’s bus system safer and more inclusive for women commuters to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

The report titled “Gender Action Plan Framework for Pune” was handed over to Alice Pore, Joint Managing Director of PMPML, by Tanzeel Allapur and Shweta Vernekar from Parisar on March 13.

The study draws on a survey of 540 women commuters, focus group discussions with women working in the service sector, and infrastructure audits of seven bus stops in Hadapsar. The research examines safety challenges across the entire journey chain – from walking to bus stops and waiting for buses to the on-board travel experience.