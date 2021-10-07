NGO joins hands with PMC, launches drive to clean Taljai Hills

Written by Apoorva Sinha | Pune |
Updated: October 7, 2021 4:59:06 am
Updated: October 7, 2021 4:59:06 am
A city-based NGO has joined hands with the Pune Municipal Corporation to remove plastic waste and garbage from Taljai Hills in Sahakarnagar.
On Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the Sikh Helpline Foundation launched the drive and provided reflective jackets, gloves and bins to hundreds of volunteers to collect waste.
The waste was handed over to 20 volunteers from the Pune Municipal Corporation.
