NGO hosts ‘Hope Through Action’ event

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, mental health NGO Sangath is hosting a two-day virtual event called ‘Mann Mela: Hope Through Action’ to create awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day this year is ‘creating hope through action’, which aims to empower people with the confidence to engage with the complex subject of suicide prevention.

It also hopes to bring people to work together to create a movement of preventative action to drive behaviour changes and ultimately, prevent more suicides.

The event is being hosted under the banner of Sangath’s ‘Mann Mela’ web museum, a national digital museum of young Indian’s stories of coping with and managing diverse mental health needs. Through the festival, Sangath invites audiences to come ‘visit’ their art exhibition and to participate in the sessions that will help to better understand mental health challenges.