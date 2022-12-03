scorecardresearch
NGO, forest department rescue 2 leopards in separate incidents in Maharashtra

According to reports, the residents of Navalewadi village heard an unfamiliar sound coming from a nearby well. They soon discovered that a leopard had fallen into the well

The rescue team lowered a trap cage into the well and after efforts for nearly 30 minutes, the leopard was safely pulled out of the well. (Image source: Wildlife SOS and Maharashtra Forest Department)

In a late-night rescue operation, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra forest department rescued a seven-year-old leopard from a 30-feet-deep well in the Navalewadi village, which falls under the Otur Forest Range in Pune district. The leopard was rescued on November 30 and was released after being declared fit by the NGO’s veterinary team.

According to reports, the residents of Navalewadi village heard an unfamiliar sound coming from a nearby well. They soon discovered that a leopard had fallen into the well. The villagers noticed that the animal was struggling to stay afloat and immediately informed the Maharashtra forest department, who sought help from Wildlife SOS, said officials of the NGO.

The rescue team lowered a trap cage into the well and after efforts for nearly 30 minutes, the leopard was safely pulled out of the well. A preliminary health check-up was conducted by the NGO’s veterinary team and the leopard was declared fit and released back into the wild.

On the same day, in another rescue operation, a male leopard, estimated to be 6-8-year-old, was rescued after it was spotted feeding on livestock near the Pachunda village in the Newasa Forest Range in Ahmednagar Forest Division.

More from Pune

Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “Our team travelled over 180 km to assist the forest department with the rescue operation. As a first step, we located the leopard and secured the area following which, the big cat was immobilised from a safe distance. The leopard was then carefully shifted into a transport cage and handed over to the forest department.”

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 11:51:04 am
