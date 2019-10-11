Maharashtra: NGO builds toilets in 64% of slum households in Kolhapur

Shelter Associates, a Pune-based NGO, said on Thursday that they have provided individual household toilets to 64 per cent slum households in the 53 slums of Kolhapur through their ‘One Home One Toilet’ ( OHOT) initiative. Before their intervention, only 25 per cent of those households had individual toilets, the NGO said in a statement.

Pratima Joshi, the founder of Shelter Associates (SA), told the media that at least 15,000 family members have benefited from the OHOT programme in Kolhapur. She said through their programme, there is a feeling of safety and security for at least 7,000 women and 1,400 adolescent girls and has brought relief to 160 physically challenged people.

The NGO started the OHOT initiative in 2013 after finding in a survey that access to safe sanitation was missing in more than 2,36,200 households in the urban slums of Maharashtra. The OHOT initiative runs on a data-driven, community-centric and cost-sharing model.

“It is a very inclusive approach in which we work closely with the municipal corporations, right from validating data to toilet delivery,” said Joshi. The NGO has built over 18,000 toilets in the slums of Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kolhapur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Panvel and Sangli over the last five years.

NGO suggests ways to reduce pollution levels in the state

Pointing out that Pune has the highest concentration of ‘red’ (most polluting) category of industries, Climate Trends, a Delhi-based initiative on climate and energy issues, on Thursday released a set of recommendations for the Maharashtra government to tackle emission levels and adopt a pro-environment strategy.

It said the efficiency of local train and bus systems can be improved through financial support instead of heavy expenditure on metro, which is leading to a loss of green covers, such as at the Aarey forest in Mumbai.

Since short-term and emergency measures don’t bring immediate relief when PM 2.5 pollution levels cross a threshold to ‘severe or hazardous’ levels, strong emphasis is needed on source-specific strategies to bring pollution within controllable limits, the NGO said in a statement.