NFHM panel to meet over film preservation project

National Film Archive of India (NFAI). (Express file photo) National Film Archive of India (NFAI). (Express file photo)

After a year-long hiatus, a high-level committee of National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) will meet on Tuesday in Delhi with an aim to revive the Rs 590-crore film preservation project. The project was put on freeze after poor archival conditions at National Film Archive of India (NFAI) came to the fore in September last year.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare will head the meeting, which will be the first meeting since August 2017. Sources said, hiring professional service providers for proper maintenance of celluloid vaults was high on agenda.

Following a series of news reports in The Indian Express in September 2017, the ministry had stopped work related to NFHM and formed two probe panels — one headed by film director Shaji N Karun to investigate the lacunae in preservation facilities at NFAI; and another to look into financial aspects of the project. The panel headed by Karun is yet to submit its final report.

