NFAI to screen stock footage of Mahatma Gandhi’s life on Oct 2

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will hold a special screening of select stock footage from Mahatma Gandhi’s life on October 2.

From over six hours of footage contained in 30 reels, the Archive will curate a half-an-hour show, which will contain footage that has visuals of a train carrying Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes from Madras to Rameshwaram, officials said.

Road to Sangam (2010), a documentary by Amit Rai will also be screened at the occasion. The event will start at 5 pm at NFAI’s Law College premise, and is open to all. In a statement, the NFAI said it received this footage earlier this year from two private individuals linked with production houses.

These 35 mm celluloid ‘master positives’ are unedited and stock shots with title cards between them. The footage was captured by various prominent film studios of the time, the statement added.

Photo exhibition, rallies, on Mahatma’s birth anniversary

With senior party leaders all set to organise a march in Wardha on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, senior Congress leader Abhay Chhajed has organised a three-day function on the occasion in the city.

A photo exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated at Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladan on September 30. The event was inaugurated by Laxmikant Deshmukh, former president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

On October 1, a tableaux procession on the life of Mahatma Gandhi will start from the Rani Laxmibai statue on Jangli Maharaj Road, and will end at the statue of Gopalkrishna Gokhale at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

Another rally will be held on October 2 morning, which will start from Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and end at Lalbahadur Shastri statue at Dandekar bridge.