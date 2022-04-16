Next for PMC: Restoration of lakes in city, starting with Pashan

After beginning rejuvenation of Mula-Mutha river, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now decided to give a push to rejuvenation of lakes in the city. To begin with, it has joined hands with local citizens and NGOs to bring back glory to the Pashan Lake.

“We want to bring Katraj, Pashan and Jambhulwadi Lakes in Pune City back to their natural condition. Thus, the rejuvenation of lakes is being pushed to be carried out in the best possible scientific way,” Mangesh Dighe, Environment Officer of PMC, said.

The lakes suffer from pollution from sewage and heavy growth of water hyacinth and weeds. Dighe said the civic body deploys agencies for physical removal of water hyacinth from these lakes. “PMC has invited innovative proposals for scientific rejuvenation of water bodies in a manner that their water quality improves as per the specified limits given by Central Pollution Control Board. They should also be able to sustain aquatic life,” he said.

Recently, the PMC constituted a 16-member Pashan Lake Development and Restoration Committee with few local residents and expert NGOs in the field as its members. They are entrusted with making the lake free of water hyacinth, carrying out desedimentation, preventing entry of polluted water in the lake among other measures to preserve its natural condition.

The Pashan lake, spread over 144 acres, was built in the British era for water storage and has a catchment area of around 40 square km. It is situated in the south west part of Pune city and attracts migratory birds, making it a popular spot for bird watchers. It has two inlets and two outlets.

“We have been working on the restoration of Ramnadi for the last three years and have also done detailed study of Pashan Lake. Development activities at Pashan lake after 2008 has damaged its rich biodiversity. If the restoration work is taken up now, we can see positive results after 15 years. A preliminary study has shown that the land-use pattern has changed drastically in the last one-and-a-half decade with increase in built-up area around the lake. The forest area has reduced in the area leading to heavy flow of material into the lake,” said Virendra Chitrav of Kirloskar Vasundhara, who has already launched Ramnadi Restoration Mission and is a member of Pashan Lake Development Committee.

“The committee has proposed drone survey of streams and rivers which drain into Pashan lake to identify the reduced depth of water bodies, encroachment alongside them, natural drainage and water bodies in the vicinity along with data on tree cover,” said Vaishali Patkar of Climate Collective Pune Environmental Foundation, who is member of the committee.

She said the committee also plans watershed surveys by installing rain gauges to ascertain rainfall in catchment areas besides installation of flow sensors to get information on the water level. Water quality survey through periodic laboratory testing of samples from water bodies as well as groundwater to find contaminants and determine pollution sources will also be carried out.

To check pollution due to solid waste management, the committee has proposed to undertake door-to-door surveys of properties which are located next to Ramnadi and Pashan lake to identify garbage-dumping cases and create awareness besides taking legal action against those dumping waste into the lake. The PMC will check the sewage connections and take up necessary infrastructure work to ensure no sewage waste goes into Pashan lake.

The PMC has decided to rope in a private agency that would undertake environmental awareness activities at the civic-owned Biodiversity Interpretation Center at the lake.

“The biodiversity center located at Pashan lake is a new facility developed by PMC with a view to promote action towards sustainable development by various stakeholders. PMC is inviting proposals for operation and maintenance of biodiversity interpretation center as an environment educational center for creating awareness activities.The organisation shall run the center independently on voluntary basis without financial remuneration from PMC. The organisation will conduct educational training, workshops, awareness programmes besides holding exhibitions at the centres for school and college students as well as senior citizen groups,” said Dighe.