Newspaper distribution should start in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune collector

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad also issued orders for distribution of newspapers in Pune city. (Representational) Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad also issued orders for distribution of newspapers in Pune city. (Representational)

District collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday directed that newspaper distribution should start in the civic limits of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where there has been no circulation for two weeks. Ram said newspaper vendors should start distribution of newspapers.

He also said people can purchase petrol and diesel from any petrol pump in Pune district.

Ali Daruwalla, spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association, said, “We had pursued the matter with the authorities. Fuel will now be available from 8 am to 6 pm for all local residents. Earlier, it was available only for those involved in essential services”.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad also issued orders for distribution of newspapers in Pune city. “Newspapers can be distributed from 7 am to 10 am. Those distributing newspapers should ensure they use sanitiser and masks. Besides, if society members are not taking the delivery of newspapers, then those can be delivered to the society office,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the state government had not banned the distribution of newspapers in Pune. “It was a decision taken by local vendors,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.