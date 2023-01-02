scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

New Yr: Over 160 caught for drink driving in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

These people were caught between 11 pm on December 31 and 2 am on January 1.  Deputy  Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said, “We will continue to take action against drunk drivers in the coming days."  

Pune drink driving, drink driving in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad drink drivin, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsDeputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore said that on December 29, 30 and 31 as many as 65, 51, and 41 persons were caught for drunk driving.
New Yr: Over 160 caught for drink driving in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
TRAFFIC POLICE in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have taken action against over 160 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol during New Year celebrations.

Pune city traffic police said they had set up checkpoints at 27 locations in their jurisdiction and caught as many as 121 persons riding or driving under the influence of alcohol. These people were caught between 11 pm on December 31 and 2 am on January 1.  Deputy  Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said, “We will continue to take action against drunk drivers in the coming days.”   Pimpri Chinchwad police had also set up checkpoints and took action against 41 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol on December 31. Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore said that on December 29, 30 and 31 as many as 65, 51, and 41 persons were caught for drunk driving.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 00:47 IST
Huge turnout at 205th anniversary of battle of Koregaon Bhima

