New Yr: Over 160 caught for drink driving in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune city traffic police said they had set up checkpoints at 27 locations in their jurisdiction and caught as many as 121 persons riding or driving under the influence of alcohol. These people were caught between 11 pm on December 31 and 2 am on January 1. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said, “We will continue to take action against drunk drivers in the coming days.” Pimpri Chinchwad police had also set up checkpoints and took action against 41 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol on December 31. Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore said that on December 29, 30 and 31 as many as 65, 51, and 41 persons were caught for drunk driving.