New year cheer: Pune bus service provider set to add 484 new CNG buses

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is on the verge of acquiring 484 new CNG-run buses, which are expected to join its fleet by the end of March 2020. According to officials of the transport body, the buses will start arriving in Pune from January and will be allotted to various depots for operations.

This batch is part of the PMPML’s plan, announced earlier this year, to induct a total of 1,500 buses into its fleet, which will enable it to start new services as well as phase out old buses which have become unfit to operate on roads.

Till date, 519 buses have been received by the PMPML.

“The contract for 484 buses has been awarded and the buses will start being delivered to PMPML in January. By the end of March 2020, we expect the PMPML to get all 484 buses,” said Sunil Burse, chief engineer of PMPML.

Officials said the transport body was in the process of finalising another contract to procure 500 e-buses as part of its drive to induct environment-friendly and efficient vehicles into its fleet. “As part of the initial contract awarded for 150 e-buses, PMPML has received 19 buses so far…,” said Burse.

The induction of new buses will enable the transport body to phase out old buses which often break down on the roads and cause traffic jams. In fact, traffic police have been issuing notices to the transport body, complaining about how PMPML bus breakdowns have been a major reasons for traffic jams on city roads.

In the last one-and-a-half years, the PMPML has phased out a total of 255 ageing buses after they were deemed unfit. The PMPML phased out 113 buses during 2018 and 142 between January and September this year.

Currently, the PMPML fleet has a total of 2,200 buses, which include those owned by PMPML and those contracted through private operators. For several years, PMPML operated decades-old buses owing to shortage of vehicles, but decided to go ahead with the plan to phase out old buses as it recently acquired CNG and electric buses.

Passengers as well as activists in the city have been complaining that the old buses not only cause inconvenience to passengers, but also cause pollution. Pune Police has also blamed old PMPML buses for traffic jams in inner city areas, as these buses often break down in the middle of the road.

According to PMPML officials, of the total 2,200 buses, as many as 350-400 buses remain off the road everyday due to various issues. A major reason behind the transport body failing to realise its planned trips per day is failure on part of the contractors to meet the target given to them, said an official.

