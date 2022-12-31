New Year cheer for 106 farmer families as Maharashtra declares compensation for land acquired; BJP’s Mahesh Landge hailed

As many as 106 farmer families, whose land was acquired by Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) 50 years ago, have a reason to raise the toast to the New Year, for the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has announced a compensation package for them. The announcement was made by Industry Minister Uday Samant during the state legislative assembly session Friday. Elated by the government decision, the farmers said they are finally in sight of justice after a long battle of more than three decades.

“In all, 106 families of farmers will get 6.5 per cent developed land and 2 Floor Space Index (FSI) as compensation for their land acquired. This is what the minister announced on behalf of the government in the state assembly,” BJP’s Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge told this paper today. The minister gave the reply when Landge had raised the issue in the House.

Landge said that in 2019 Devendra Fadnavis had finalised the compensation package and only government resolution remains to be issued. “However, after that elections were held and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power. I pursued the issue with the MVA government but all in vain. Now after the new government took charge, I took up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister who finalised the compensation for farmers,” he said.

These 106 farmer families hail from Akurdi, Nigdi and Walhekarwadi areas. Their land was acquired by Pimpri-Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA), better known as Pradhikaran, from 1972 to 1983.

PCNTDA carried out land acquisition in two phases. One phase was from 1972 to 1983 and another from 1983 to 1988. PCNTDA acquired nearly 2,000 hectares of land during its two phases for providing affordable housing to the working class.

Those whose land was acquired from 1983 to 1988 were given compensation after 1992. The beneficiaries received 12.5 per cent compensation which means they got developed land in return (for every one acre of land of land acquired, they were given developed land of 5 gunthas).

But now those whose land was acquired in the first phase – between 1972 and 1983 – will get 6.5 per cent of developed land in return plus double FSI. “Both compensations are similar. The idea of double FSI was mooted by Devendra Fadnavis in 2019. Double FSI will help the individual get the benefit of additional construction,” Landge said.

Though the PCNTDA was formed in 1972, it was merged with Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). “While developed PCNTDA land has gone to PCMC, the under-developed land been handed over to PMRDA. Now the government will decide who will give the compensation to the 106 farmer families and how it will be executed,” Landge said.

The government’s decision has cheered up the 106 farmer families, who had been waging a relentless battle for justice. The farmers, who had formed a committee to spearhead their battle, held a meeting Friday itself and expressed gratitude towards the state government and MLA Mahesh Landge for bringing an end to their long-drawn battle for justice.

The family of Vishal Kalbhor, who lives in the Kalbhornagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, is among the 106 farmer families who will benefit from the state government decision. The Vishal Kalbhor family had to give up 100 acres of their agricultural land to PCNTDA. “For every acre of land acquired, we will get 2.5 guntha land and double FSI,” said Kalbhor.

The family denies that they will be the biggest beneficiaries. “There are several other farmers whose 100 acre or more than 100 acre land was acquired by PCNDTA between 1972 and 1983.

Besides, it should be borne in mind that the 106 farmer families now have 400-500 descendants. Each heir will get compensation as per the laid-down norms. So I think each one of us will get 5-6 gunthas of land to their credit,” he said.

Praising Landge for taking up the matter with the government, Shankar Pandharkar, another beneficiary, said that the ‘bhumi putras’ (sons of soil) have finally got justice. “It has taken 30-40 years for us to get justice. During the long course of time, we have met several leaders, MLAs and MPs and urged them to pursue our matter. We have held demonstrations and protests. In such demonstrations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Devendra Fadnavis who was in the Opposition had also participated. We would like to thank everyone who supported our cause. Everyone means all leaders and all political parties. Now we will wait for the government resolution in this regard.”

Pandhakar, who was a member of the PCNTDA, said, “If I am not wrong, the issue of our compensation first came up at the PCNTDA meeting in 1993. Even Sharad Pawar, who is now the NCP chief, had supported the move. Likewise, Mahesh Landge, Laxman Jagtap, and several MLAs and MPs have backed our agitation for justice which is finally coming true.”

Uddhav Landge, a farmer from Bhosari whose family benefited during the first phase of the compensation deal, said his farmland was acquired after 1983. “We were among the farmers from Bhosari, Moshi and Chikhli areas who gave up their land to PCNTDA. We received 12.5 per cent land compensation. It means for every one acre acquired from us, we received 5 gunthas of developed land,” Landge said.

Uddhav Landge said during the first phase there were nearly 600 farmer families. “Of these, nearly 500 farmer families have been compensated. There are close to 100 families whose compensation issue is caught in litigation. Their cases are going on in court,” he said.