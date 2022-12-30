scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

New Year celebrations: ‘No Vehicle Zone’ on Pune’s FC Road, MG Road

The Pune city police will undertake a massive drive against ‘drink and drive’ and take legal action against those found to be driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The police said the flow of vehicles will be diverted to alternate routes from MG Road due to the New Year public gathering. (Representational/File)
New Year celebrations: 'No Vehicle Zone' on Pune's FC Road, MG Road
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the traffic control branch of the Pune city police has announced ‘No Vehicle Zone’ on the Fergusson College (FC) Road and Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road.

As per the statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar, vehicles would not be allowed on the FC Road from Good Luck Chowk to the main gate of Fergusson College and on the MG Road from 15 August Chowk to Hotel Aurora Towers, between 7 pm on December 31 and 5 am on January 1. Large gatherings are expected on the FC Road and MG Road for New Year celeberations.

Meanwhile, the police said the flow of vehicles will be diverted to alternate routes from MG Road due to the New Year public gathering.

Police have appealed to the citizens to follow guidelines and avoid drink-driving. A massive drive will be carried out against ‘drink and drive’ and those found to be driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol would face legal action, the statement said.

Also, there would be changes in traffic flow near the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir from 5 am on January 1, as many people come to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of New Year. Police said that vehicles would be diverted to alternate routes from certain spots on the Shivaji Road and Bajirao road, to prevent overcrowding near the temple.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:15 IST
