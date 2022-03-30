New techniques bring different flavour to mango season in state

Traceability and transparency are the buzzwords for farmer groups this season to ensure consumers get to buy original Devgad Hapus mangoes. While some have used QR-coded boxes to allow consumers to trace the details of farmers, others have decided to market their produce by identifying the farmer whose product lands on the consumers’ plates.

Mangoes from the Konkan coast have already started making their way to markets. However, the produce from Konkan coast, which has got the GI indicator for usage of the term Alphonso, often has to contend with produce from Karnataka and Junnar, which is also retailed under the brand of Alphonso.

Mango growers from Konkan, who claim that their product is better in terms of taste and texture, have taken objection to this rampant usage of the term ‘Alphonso’.

Meanwhile, farmers’ bodies which are conducting major mango festivals and door-step delivery of mangoes have started taking steps to increase traceability of their produce.

At the first-ever mango festival conducted within its premises in Gultekdi Marketyard, MahaFPC will ensure QR codes on boxes, which will allow consumers to trace who the grower is.

Yogesh Thorat, managing director of MahaFPC, said they have tied up with 25 FPCs and the festival will be on for the next two months. “… We want to ensure our growers are connected to the consumer. The consumer should also get the best of the produce,” he said. Farmers’ bodies would be selling the produce for the next two months.

Similarly, Swami Samarth Farmers Producer Company has decided to identify the grower whose orchard produce a particular lot of the fruit.

Narendra Pawar, director of the company, said they have tied up with 61 farmer groups across Devgad to directly sell mangoes. Instead of going through markets, the produce will land directly at the doorstep of consumers, he said. Pawar said they are looking to sell in bulk at housing societies and companies at rates which will be suitable for both farmers and the buyer.