New ‘Surgeon Dean’ wants to ensure maximum benefits for poor patients

SURGEON DEAN is what the head of Maharashtra’s largest government-run hospital prefers to be known as. Taking charge as the new head of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Sanjiv Thakur intends to continue not only with his routine of surgeries but also ensure timely and free of cost patient care. Towards that end, the dean has already put in place a system where senior doctors connect and examine the serious and critically ill patients daily at 5 pm and ensure that correct treatment is given. “This is being done to ensure maximum patient satisfaction and build confidence so that better outcomes can be achieved,” Dr Thakur said.

Sixty-two year old Dr Thakur said he was given an opportunity to return to Pune. “It was always a dream to serve my alma mater,” said Dr Thakur who was former head of the department of surgery at B J Medical College and then went on to head the government medical college at Solapur. Dr Thakur took charge as dean of B J Medical College on Friday. Speaking to media persons informally on Monday evening, the dean observed that one usually seeks treatment at a large hospital with the hope that there is cleanliness, a humane approach by doctors towards patients and better infrastructure.

“There is also hope that being positive leads to better recovery from the illness which is also proven scientifically. This is one of the premier institutes and a brief check has shown that all our ICUs and other wards are full. Hence this really shows we are working hard,” the dean said.