New study: Breathing polluted air can make children fat, increase risk of developing asthma

It is not just lack of exercise or an improper diet that can lead to weight gain but the quality of air matters too. Exposure to high levels of air pollution can make one fat, a new study has said.

Worldwide research has indicated air pollution as a cause of obesity. This is for the first time that a new study in the country has shown how exposure to high levels of air pollution can lead to weight gain.

Dr Sundeep Salvi, Director of Pune-based Pulmocare Research and Education (PURE) Foundation and the lead author of the study told The Indian Express, “The association between obesity/overweight in children and higher prevalence of asthma is being reported for the first time in any study from India.”

This is one of the first studies in India among adolescent school children that has shown a strong association between obesity and asthma and that air pollution may have a direct link between the two. Breathing polluted air can make children fat and this may increase their risk of developing asthma, Dr Salvi said.

Lung Care Foundation and PURE Foundation conducted the study across 12 randomly-selected schools in Delhi, Kottayam, and Mysuru. “The study assessed the respiratory health of 3,157 adolescent school children studying in private schools in the city of Delhi and compared them with relatively cleaner cities in terms of particulate matter air pollution — Kottayam and Mysuru,” Dr Arvind Kumar, founder trustee of Lung Care Foundation said.

As many as 39.8% Children from Delhi were found to be obese/overweight as compared to 16.4% children from Kottayam and Mysuru. Obese/overweight children had a 79% greater chance of having asthma on spirometry across all three sites combined. This association was 38% higher in Delhi children as compared to their counterparts, according to the findings of the study that had been conducted a few months prior to the nationwide lockdown.

Funded by Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation and published in the medical journal, Lung India, on Aug 31, researchers also presented study findings at a webinar held Wednesday.

While there could be many causes for obesity/overweight in children from Delhi, particulate ambient air pollution could be an important contributing factor. The much higher prevalence of overweight/obesity observed in Delhi and much lower prevalence in Kottayam and Mysuru correlate very well with the reported particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM 10) levels in these cities, researchers have said.

Other key findings include Delhi school children have significantly higher prevalence of asthma and allergy symptoms as compared to school children in Kottayam and Mysuru. In Delhi, 52.8% school children reported sneezing, 44.9% reported itchy watery eyes, 38.4% reported significant cough, 33% reported itchy rash, 31.5% reported shortness of breath, 11.2% reported chest tightness, and 8.75% reported eczema. In Kottayam and Mysuru: 39.3% school children reported sneezing, 28.8% reported itchy watery eyes, 18.9% reported significant cough, 12.1% reported itchy rash, 10.8% reported shortness of breath, 4.7% reported chest tightness, and 1.8% reported eczema.

The study also found 29.3% children from Delhi reported airflow obstruction/asthma on spirometry as compared to 22.6% children in Kottayam and Mysuru. This difference was despite the fact that two factors associated with childhood asthma, namely family history of asthma and smokers in the family, were more prevalent in Kottayam and Mysuru, researchers said. On spirometry, boys were observed to have a two-fold higher prevalence of asthma than girls. In Delhi, 37.2% boys had airflow obstruction/asthma as compared to 19.9% girls. Among the 29.3% children observed to have asthma on spirometry in Delhi, only 12% reported to have been diagnosed with asthma and only 3% used some form of inhalers. In contrast, among the 22.6% children observed to have asthma on spirometry in Kottayam and Mysuru, 27% reported to have been diagnosed and 8% were using some form of inhalers.

According to the Air Quality Index, a resident of Delhi-NCR can gain 9.7 years in life expectancy if WHO guidelines are met, Dr Kumar said and pointed out that there was an urgent need for air pollution control measures by the government.

Dr Anurag Agarwal Director, CSIR – Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi who was a speaker at a webinar said, “This study has shown that around 85% of adolescent children who were found to have asthma in Delhi did not know that they had asthma and less than 3% of them were receiving appropriate treatment. Clearly, we need to create more awareness about asthma among parents and teachers, so that underdiagnosis and undertreatment of asthma can be significantly overcome.” he said.

Prof Parvaiz Koul, Professor and Head, Internal and Pulmonary Medicine, Sher-i- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar and Editor, Lung India said, “This important epidemiologic study from two different geographic regions of the country has demonstrated a higher prevalence of airflow obstruction in children in Delhi accompanied by obesity. Since Delhi is far more polluted than Kottayam, the study sets the stage for further large sample epidemiologic, preferably multicentric, studies to prove the link between pollution, obesity and airflow obstruction. Policy makers need to devise and adopt appropriate strategies on an urgent basis to mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution on the health of Indian people.”