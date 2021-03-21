New species of diatoms discovered in Mula river

The study led by researchers from Pune-based Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) named the new species found in the Mula river as Epithemia agharkarii, in honour of the institute's founder-director SP Agharka.

In probably a first, a team of international researchers has discovered new species of diatoms living in the freshwater flowing downstream Mulshi dam in Pune district.

The study led by researchers from Pune-based Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) named the new species found in the Mula river as Epithemia agharkarii, in honour of the institute’s founder-director SP Agharka.

Diatoms are single-celled algae that grow in nearly all kinds of water bodies including rivers, lakes, and streams. These microorganisms contribute in generating oxygen in the atmosphere.

“Even though diatoms are found all along the Mula river, the Epithemia agharkarii was found thriving on submerged stones located downstream the Mulshi dam, indicating its preferred ecosystem to be freshwater reserves,” said KarthickBalasubramanian, one of the ARI researchers.

Even though scientists could trace some similarities of this new species with other species, detailed lab analysis revealed a different morphology.The raphe, a structure that helps these microbes move in water, was atypical. The microbes, experts said, measured 16-38 micro metre in length and 12.5 to 17.5 micro metre in width.

Researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University, Museum of Natural History and Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Colorado, USA and Harbin Normal University, China, who collaborated in this study have concluded that Epithemia agharkarii is endemic to the Northern Western Ghats region of our peninsular India.