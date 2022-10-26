scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

New season on microbes; free e-book on science for school students

The platform, funded by India BioScience, was launched in March 2020, just after the Covid-imposed lockdown across the country.

Medical practitioner-turned-scientist Dr Karishma Kaushik from the Savitribai Phule Pune University and coresearcher Snehal Kadam are planning to release a special “free electronic book on science activities” at their brainchild initiative ‘Talk to a Scientist’ (TTAS) platform mid-December.

This latest initiative by TTAS aims at providing school students aged between six and 16 years with a fun-filled learning of basic sciences, while away on Christmas holidays, said officials.

The platform, funded by India BioScience, was launched in March 2020, just after the Covid-imposed lockdown across the country. The platform was conceived by these two women scientists to engage home-bound school students to keep their learning going.

Its weekly virtual sessions has surpassed 11 seasons over the last 30 months, which covered a range of science topics including human body, microbes, biology, polymers, space, everyday science, scientific strides from Indian labs and careers in science, medicine, science in Indian kitchens, and cells among others.

Registration for the upcoming session of TTAS titled ‘Membranes in human body’, to be delivered by Dr Durba Sengupta at 5 pm on October 29, could be done on https://bit.ly/3f8bfXi, said officials.

In January 2023, TTAS will launch its newest season ‘Microbe Express’ on microbes and microorganisms that affect humans, and Indian and international experts from the field will deliver speeches on the same.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:52:42 am
