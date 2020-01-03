New scheme: Auto insurance discount for following traffic rules in Pune

At the launch of the scheme on Thursday. (Express Photo) At the launch of the scheme on Thursday. (Express Photo)

The Pune City Police (traffic) and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday announced a scheme in which people will get special discounts in motor vehicle insurance for following traffic rules. In this scheme, people will get an insurance renewal discount from 5 to 15 per cent if their record over the past year does not have any traffic violations.

Commissioner of Police (Pune) K Venkatesham said, “All accidents, be they fatal, major or minor, cause great inconvenience to an individual and his or her family. It is our aim to encourage responsible behaviour among citizens. Bajaj Allianz is at the forefront of this and I am sure that others will follow suit.”

Tapan Singhel, managing director and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, “There are a lot of penalties for wrongdoing…the idea is to give benefits to those who follow these rules. We have launched this project in Pune as a pilot. Even if one life is saved, it is worth taking any initiative.”

Talking about the implementation, he said that customers can avail the discount by submitting a declaration that they were not penalised. The company will then verify the declaration with traffic police records and contact customers if the declaration is false.

