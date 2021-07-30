New PMRDA DP: Town planning schemes, metro routes and ring roads for better connectivity

For better connectivity through public transport system and road infrastructure, the PMRDA has proposed two ring roads, High speed railway, crescent railway and 10 metro rail routes. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

In the first draft of the much awaited development plan of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), 26 Town Planning Schemes, 59 Public housing projects along with a network of 10 metro rail routes have been proposed.

The plan for the third largest metropolitan region of the country, also contains high speed railways, crescent railway, two ring roads for better connectivity.

“The metropolitan region is spread over 6,914.26 sq km and the draft DP is prepared considering future needs of the area. The development of projects proposed in the DP would cost Rs 75,000 crore and it would be done in phases,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

He said that the PMRDA is the third largest metropolitan region in the country after Bangalore and Hyderabad while the largest in the state.

The Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday approved the publication of draft DP of PMRDA which would be open for suggestions and objections from the public.

The presentation of the draft DP was given by Metropolitan Commissioner Suhas Diwase in the MPC in Mumbai. As per the draft DP, the metropolitan region will have 59 public housing projects, 26 Town Planning schemes, 8 Biodiversity parks, 16 public parks along with few satellite townships to implement the concept of walk to work. There will be 30 Fire stations across the metropolitan region.

For better connectivity through public transport system and road infrastructure, the PMRDA has proposed two ring roads, High speed railway, crescent railway and 10 metro rail routes.

In addition to this, there will be 13 Multimodal hubs, seven treatment centres for accident victims, four Regional centres, 15 civic facilitation centres and 12 Logistic centres.

The PMRDA has proposed five tourist destinations, five mega educational centres, two medical research centres, Agriculture Processing Research and Development centre, a Sports university, 8 Rural Strengthening centres, two Industrial Research and Training centres and four Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) for encouraging economic activities.

As per the 2011 census, the population of PMRDA is 17.11 lakh and it is estimated to grow up to 53.70 lakh by 2041. “The sustainable development goals of the United Nations have been considered while preparing the draft DP. The environment protection and conservation have been given priority in it. It has been planned to be the most livable habitat in the country with focus on making it Convenient, Prudent, Resilient, Efficient and Self-Sufficient,” said Diwase.

