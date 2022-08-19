New PCMC chief takes charge, says open to feedback from citizens, activists

Shekhar Singh, who took over as the new commissioner and administrator of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday, said he will remain open to feedback and suggestions from citizens and activists in his bid to push for development projects.

“I will be open to feedback and suggestions from citizens and activists, which will help in ensuring development of the city. I will also be open to suggestions and feedback from the media and will be amenable to criticism as well,” said Singh, minutes after taking charge.

He succeeded Rajesh Patil, who has been transferred as managing director of MTDC.

Singh’s last posting was as district collector of Satara, from where he was transferred in July. He has also served as district collector of Gadchiroli and Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad CEO.

An alumnus of IIT Guwahati, Singh holds a postgraduate degree in structural engineering. “My focus will be on major infrastructural projects, education and health. My degree in structural engineering will help in implementing development projects,” he said.

Singh said he has worked in rural areas so far and Pimpri-Chinchwad was his first urban posting. “There is a vast difference when it comes to working in rural areas and urban areas. Coming to Pimpri-Chinchwad urban area is a big challenge for me and I will use my past experience to live up to the expectations of the city and its people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Patil, whose tenure was riddled with controversies, said he was happy with his one-and-a-half-year-long tenure. “I got an opportunity to take new initiatives and implement public-oriented projects. I tried to work with all sincerity. Citizens admired my work and cooperated with me. Even though I have been transferred before my term ends, I am happy with whatever I could do for the city,” he said.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Patil served only for one-and-a-half years, one of the shortest tenures for a PCMC commissioner. His predecessor Shravan Hardikar was not only given the mandatory three-year tenure, he was actually given extension of a few months.

Patil’s transfer order from the state government landed in PCMC headquarters minutes after he had launched his latest initiative, Mission Zero Waste Slum, on Tuesday. “When I made a presentation before him… the commissioner immediately extended his support. He said it was needed and could be the first-of-its-kind in the state,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade.