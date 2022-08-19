New PCMC chief takes charge, says open to feedback from citizens, activists

Shekhar Singh, who took over as the new commissioner and administrator of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday, said he will remain open to feedback and suggestions from citizens and activists in his bid to push for development projects.
“I will be open to feedback and suggestions from citizens and activists, which will help in ensuring development of the city. I will also be open to suggestions and feedback from the media and will be amenable to criticism as well,” said Singh, minutes after taking charge.
He succeeded Rajesh Patil, who has been transferred as managing director of MTDC.
Singh’s last posting was as district collector of Satara, from where he was transferred in July. He has also served as district collector of Gadchiroli and Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad CEO.
Subscriber Only Stories
An alumnus of IIT Guwahati, Singh holds a postgraduate degree in structural engineering. “My focus will be on major infrastructural projects, education and health. My degree in structural engineering will help in implementing development projects,” he said.
Singh said he has worked in rural areas so far and Pimpri-Chinchwad was his first urban posting. “There is a vast difference when it comes to working in rural areas and urban areas. Coming to Pimpri-Chinchwad urban area is a big challenge for me and I will use my past experience to live up to the expectations of the city and its people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rajesh Patil, whose tenure was riddled with controversies, said he was happy with his one-and-a-half-year-long tenure. “I got an opportunity to take new initiatives and implement public-oriented projects. I tried to work with all sincerity. Citizens admired my work and cooperated with me. Even though I have been transferred before my term ends, I am happy with whatever I could do for the city,” he said.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Patil served only for one-and-a-half years, one of the shortest tenures for a PCMC commissioner. His predecessor Shravan Hardikar was not only given the mandatory three-year tenure, he was actually given extension of a few months.
Patil’s transfer order from the state government landed in PCMC headquarters minutes after he had launched his latest initiative, Mission Zero Waste Slum, on Tuesday. “When I made a presentation before him… the commissioner immediately extended his support. He said it was needed and could be the first-of-its-kind in the state,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade.
Gang extorts Rs 3,000 from man, threatens to leak clip
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tribal areas of Valsad, Dang to get 35 new mobile towers, 157 towers to be upgraded
Gujarat HC upholds earlier order allowing organ transplant for ‘non-domicile’ resident
ABVP, BJYM leaders booked for ‘assaulting’ AAP Surat councillor
Windfall tax revision: Levy on crude cut, diesel sees hike
Nandoli village in Gandhinagar to be merged with AMC
5G launch in sight: Telcos issued spectrum assignment letters
GST rules on summoning of CMDs, CEOs tweaked
Lead simple lives, don’t use pilot cars except on NH: Mamata Banerjee
Post-Covid spending: Discretionary items gain steam, staples stay tepid
My daughter cleared school job exam: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal
Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes
Your job to recover what farmers owe us, discom tells sugar mills