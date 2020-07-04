New norms for asymptomatic patients & those with mild symptoms in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Hardikar said from now, patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic ones, who have to stay in home isolation, will be classified into three categories, Group A, Group B and Group C. (Representational) Hardikar said from now, patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic ones, who have to stay in home isolation, will be classified into three categories, Group A, Group B and Group C. (Representational)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued new guidelines for home isolation of coronavirus positive patients, who have mild or moderate symptoms, or are asymptomatic. The revised guidelines are based on the directives of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“Though the new guidelines are based on ICMR directives, we have tweaked them to suit our local situation,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Hardikar said from now, patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic ones, who have to stay in home isolation, will be classified into three categories, Group A, Group B and Group C. “In Group A, those who are asymptomatic will have to under go CBC, RFT, RBS, LFT and ECG tests before they are sent for home isolation. Group B will have patients with mild symptoms but no other illnesses. They will be sent for home isolation after they undergo CBC, RFT, RBS, ECH, CXR, Spo2 tests. Such patients should record their temperature and check their saturation points through pulse oximeters”.

Patients who have mild Covid-19 symptoms, but have other pre-existing illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and kidney ailment, will have to be sent to isolation wards. “There will be no home isolation for them. They will be discharged after seven days in isolation wards,” said the civic chief.

Patients who want to stay in home isolation have been asked to undergo medical examination at New Bhosari hospital, New Jijamata Hospital, Talera Hospital and Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Polytechnic. Those in home isolation, who will be monitored by medical officers, will have to remain in isolation for 10 days.The guidelines also direct medical officers to conduct counselling of such patients before sending them for home isolation.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad crossed 4,000 on Saturday. “The positive cases will rise further as we have ramped up our testing facility. On Friday, a new lab at YCMH has started functioning. In a short period, it will have a testing capacity of 376 patients daily,” said PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.